Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America – Firearm-related deaths are No. 1 killer of college-age people, data shows
“Gun violence is the leading killer of college-aged people in the U.S.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 22, 2025 at 6:22 PM
Damian Lillard says he’s playing tonight in Game two of the Bucks playoff series against the Pacers in Indianapolis – The Brewers send Jose Quintana to the mound in game two of their series at San Francisco tonight – The NFL Draft […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police officer criminally charged after allegedly shooting handgun at homes in school zone (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee police officer faces a criminal investigation. Milwaukee Police said in a statement that cellphone video allegedly shows Vashaun Young […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 22, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers drop their series opener in San Francisco – The Bucks look to even the score in the NBA playoffs against Indiana tonight – The Packers are just two days away from the NFL Draft and GM Brian Gutekunst is also looking ahead to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 22, 2025 at 8:04 AM
Gaylord Nelson and the origins of Earth Day (MADISON) Earth Day has Wisconsin origins. Chelsea Rademacher with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW Madison says U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson had the idea in 1969, while flying back from […]
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Baseball Royall 8 Weston 1 Royall 5 Melrose-Mindoro 0 Melrose-Mindoro 13 Weston 3 Reedsburg 12 Onalaska 0 Onalaska 7 Reedsburg 6 Softball Ithaca 11 Royall 7 Melrose-Mindoro 9 Royall 7
Royall Baseball Sweeps Home Triangular to win 6th in a Row
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team extended their winning streak to 6 after winning a pair of non-conference games Saturday at their home triangular. Royall started off with an 8-1 victory over Weston. Royall pulled away from a 2-1 game with […]
Quinnell, Susan Jayne Age 65 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Susan Jayne Quinnell, age 65, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Arkdale Trinity […]
Van Giesen, Robert I. Age 66 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:22 PM
Robert I. Van Giesen, 66, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, 603 […]
Celmer, Bernadette Mary Age 69 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 3:15 PM
Bernadette Mary Celmer, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin Born on December 29, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois, Bernadette was the daughter of Bernard […]
