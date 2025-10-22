Minnesota Supreme Court to rule on transgender athlete's right to compete in women's powerlifting
The Minnesota Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether a transgender athlete can compete in the women’s division at powerlifting events. The case is before the court on Wednesday. Attorneys for JayCee Cooper argue she’s protected by the Minnesota…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 22, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers start gearing up today for Sunday nights matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Pittsburgh. — Nate Hobbs has struggled with his move from slot corner to outside corner, how long will the Packers stick with […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The NBA regular season is underway and the Bucks will tip things off tonight at home against Washington – The Big East Conference is out with it’s preseason coaches poll – The Packers start preparations today for Sunday […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Man charged with threats to Karofsky and Office of Lawyer Regulation (MADISON) A Racine man is charged with threatening a state Supreme Court Justice and the Office of Lawyer Regulation. 37-year-old Ryan Thornton had an initial appearance Monday in […]
-
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin releases its annual homicide report
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Reporter Sean Maloney talks with End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin Executive Director Monique Minkens about the organization’s annual domestic violence homicide report.
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Two arrests made as investigation into West Allis child death continues (WEST ALLIS) We’re hearing more about the investigation into the death of a child in West Allis. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports West Allis police announced Monday that 4 year old […]
-
Mile Bluff Mauston to Host 2 Day Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 5:56 PM
Donating blood is a generous act that can save lives. As flu season begins, illnesses often prevent regular donors from giving, leading to shortages at a time when hospitals need blood the most. Please consider donating at our two-day blood drive, […]
-
Booby Trapped Safe Leads to Adams County Fire District to Respond to Business
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 4:20 PM
On Friday afternoon around 4:30pm the Adams County Fire District was requested for a special duty at a local business for a unique HazMat response. The owner of the business had a very old safe that needed a locksmith to open. When the locksmith […]
-
October 21 – City of Mauston Common Council Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 2:07 PM
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-21-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 2:05 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.