Minnesota sues to block Trump administration's withholding of Medicaid funds
Minnesota is suing President Donald Trump’s administration in an attempt to stop it from withholding $243 million in Medicaid spending. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a U.S. court in Minneapolis to issue a temporary restraining order to block the withholding…
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 2, 2026 at 9:38 PM
The Bucks could get Giannis Antetokounmpo back for tonight’s home game against Boston – Four WIAC teams received bids today to the NCAA Division 3 basketball tournament – Former River Falls football coach Matt Walker was officially […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Two people wounded in shooting at downtown hospital (MILWAUKEE) Two people are wounded, one critically in a shooting at a downtown Milwaukee hospital. Police say a 40-year-old victim is being treated for a life-threatening injury following the […]
Snow Plow Accident in Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:21 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday morning, February 20, 2026, at approximately 8:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Kelbel Road near the intersection of Knapp […]
WIAA Girls Basketball Scores from Friday & Saturday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM
Friday Regional Semi-Finals D3 Mauston 49 Westfield 48 OT (Crimson Hansen 19points to lead Mauston ) Wisconsin Dells 63 Lodi 37 D4 Poynette 66 Bangor 60 D5 Independence/Gilmanton 78 Brookwood 52 Alma-Pepin 52 Royall 38 Blair-Taylor 53 Cashton 33 […]
Mauston/Necedah’s Hansen Falls Just Short of Podium at State Wrestling Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM
Mauston/Necedah wrestler Jaren Hansen went 2-2 at the WIAA State Tournament winning his opening round match vs via upset 14-2 over Decaon Ward of Greendale before falling to eventual state runner up Preston Krueger of New London in the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 3-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM
Micka, Merle Age 86 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 3:52 PM
Merle Micka, 85, of Kendall, died on Saturday, February 14, 2026. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 11:00 AM at Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor John Olson will officiate. Smith-Nelson-Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin reaches settlement with Walmart over shorted payments to delivery drivers (UNDATED) Walmart delivery drivers in Wisconsin are getting financial relief from a multistate settlement. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that Walmart […]
WRN Daily: Legislative Black Caucus Lays Out Priorities For Next Legislative Session
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s Legislative Black Caucus closed out Black History Month by outlining a series of policy goals they hope to advance in the next legislative session, focusing on housing, education, and criminal justice reform. State Senator LaTonya […]
