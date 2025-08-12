Minnesota prosecutor seeks to overturn man's 1998 murder conviction after a witness confesses

A Minnesota prosecutor is seeking the release of a man in prison for 27 years for murder after a key witness recanted her testimony and confessed to the crime. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Tuesday she supports the effort…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.