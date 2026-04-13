Minnesota county investigates ICE arrest of Hmong American man as a potential case of kidnapping and false imprisonment
Minnesota county investigates ICE arrest of Hmong American man as a potential case of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM
UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh reportedly stepping down to take job with Big Ten (MADISON) The University of Wisconsin’s athletic director is moving on. The State Journal and Sports Business Journal report Chris McIntosh will become […]
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Rabl, Norman E Age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 3:38 PM
Norman E. Rabl, age 89 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on December 11, 2025. Norm was born on June 16, 1936, in Columbus, WI to John Rabl and Elizabeth (Huber) Rabl. He graduated from Fall River High School in 1957 and went on to attend UW Madison […]
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Lecy, Mrtyle (Myrt) Jane Age 91 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM
Myrtle (Myrt) Jane Pedersen Lecy passed away on April 6, 2026 at Arborwood Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. Services will be held May 2, 2026 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale. Visitation will be from Noon until 2 PM with a memorial service […]
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Boggiano, Angeline Ruth Wong Age 94 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 3:32 PM
Angeline Ruth Wong Boggiano, age 94 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston. She was born on May 24, 1931 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Hartley and Crilla (Caucutt) […]
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Richart, Gregory Clayton of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 3:24 PM
Gregory Clayton Ritchart lived a life of love, family and friends until his passing on April 4, 2026. Greg was born to Clayton and Elsie Ritchart on September 23, 1955. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in the Class of 1973. After […]
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WRN Daily: It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
With Severe Weather Awareness Week underway, Wisconsin Emergency Management is reminding residents to take time now to prepare for potentially dangerous storms. Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos says one of the most important steps is […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany pledges BadgerCare audit if elected (MADISON) Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany predicted an audit of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the state’s Medicaid program “will find millions, if not tens of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Bucks season is over and Doc Rivers time as coach is as well – The Brewers dropped their 5th straight, falling to Washington 8-6 on Sunday – Rory McIlroy captured his second straight Green Jacket on Sunday, winning the Masters by […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2026 at 5:19 PM
Baseball Royall 10 New Lisbon/Necedah 1 Westfield 5 Adams-Friendship 2 Ripon 12 Wautoma 10 Berlin 9 Nekoosa 5 Wisconsin Dells 10 Mauston 0 Brookwood 6 Bangor 0 (Jackson Cunitz 4 doubles for Brookwood Hillsboro 8 Wonewoc-Center 1 De Soto 11 Weston 0 […]
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