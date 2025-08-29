Minneapolis shooting reignites debate over gun control and prayer
“Thoughts and prayers.” The phrase appears after every mass shooting. So does the backlash. It happened again after an assailant shot and killed two Catholic school students and wounded 18 other people Wednesday in Minneapolis. Critics say politicians who appeal…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 29, 2025 at 11:17 PM
How Packers landed Micah Parsons, injury to Badgers QB Billy Edwards Jr. not as serious as thought, Brewers begin weekend series in Toronto.
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 29, 2025 at 6:21 PM
The Packers are all-in after trading for Dallas defensive end Micah Parsons.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/28
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Football Cochrane-Fountain City 41 Royall 0 Brookwood 20 Viroqua 8 Reedsburg 54 DeForest 21 Ripon 54 Clintonville 6 Girls Volleyball Wisconsin Dells 2 Cashton 1 Arcadia 2 Bangor 0 Wabeno/Laona 2 Brookwood 0 Brookwood 2 Hillsboro 1 Arcadia 2 […]
Swatting Call in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Tomah Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire at Windy Ridge Care Facility
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2025 at 3:56 PM
At approximately 2:33 a.m. on August 29, 2025, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to 321 Butts Avenue, the Windy Ridge Care Facility, for a report of a fire in the cafeteria area. Upon arrival, firefighters found that an activated sprinkler […]
Juneau County Arrest Report August 29 2025
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man charged with stealing over $1 million in tools (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee area man is accused of stealing more than a million dollars in tools. According to a criminal complaint, former Milwaukee Tool employee Matthew Yang manipulated the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 29, 2025 at 11:19 AM
Packers obtain Micah Parsons from Cowboys, Badgers open season with shutout of Miami of Ohio, Brewers split series with Diamondbacks after loss Thursday.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Diocese acknowledges complaint against priest accused of child sex crimes (MADISON) The Diocese of Madison acknowledges a prior complaint filed against priest accused of child sex crimes. WKOW in Madison reports a note to parishioners from Bishop […]
