Massachusetts cranberry bogs are being given a second life as vibrant wetlands
A growing number of cranberry bogs in Massachusetts are being converted back to nature as farmers get out of the business. The shift comes as the industry is being hit by lower prices for the pinkish crimson berries used in…
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-28-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2025 at 1:58 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man who killed mother of eight sentenced to prison (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing a mother of eight children is sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. 52-year-old Ronald Fuller was accused of fatally shooting LaKeyshia […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers have their roster set and start getting ready for their season opener against the Lions. Among the 53 is Bo Melton, who made the transition from WR to defensive back. — The Packers are likely interested in Dallas […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The football Badgers kick off the college football season by hosting Miami of Ohio tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field on Thursday as they get ready for their season opener against the Lions a week from Sunday – The […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Dems introduce legislation prohibiting concealed carry on Wisconsin campuses (MADISON) Democratic state lawmakers want to prohibit concealed carry of firearms on Wisconsin’s college and university campuses. Madison Senator Kelda Roys […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Girls Volleyball Nekoosa 2 Necedah 0 Pittsville 2 Necedah 1 Necedah 2 Port Edwards 1 Onalaska Luther 3 Mauston 2 (Catie Lavold 5blocks) Tomah 3 La Crosse Central 0 Wonewoc-Center 2 Sturgeon Bay 0 Shiocton 2 Wonewoc-Center 0 Viroqua 2 […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-27-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2025 at 2:06 PM
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Packers finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday – The Packers signed their long snapper to a 3-year contract extension
-
Man’s Body Found After Jumping Off Tour Boat in Wisconsin River
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:31 PM
On Sunday, August 24th, a 41-year-old male was reported to have jumped from a tour boat on the Wisconsin River. At approximately 12:16 PM today, the male’s body was recovered. At this time, no foul play is suspected, though the investigation […]
