Man once convicted in Minnesota of supporting al-Qaida is now charged in Canada for alleged threats
A man who was once convicted in the United States of supporting al-Qaida has been charged in Canada after allegedly threatening an attack. Mohammed Abdullah Warsame, 51, allegedly told a homeless shelter employee in Montreal that he wanted to build…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Maxwell Anderson found guilty of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson (MILWAUKEE) The 34-year-old Milwaukee man accused in the death and dismemberment of a young Milwaukee woman has been found guilty. A nine-woman, three-man jury found Maxwell […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 6, 2025 at 11:36 AM
Tyrese Haliburton did it again. His last second jumper gave the Indiana Pacers a come-from-behind win in game one of the NBA finals. – Aaron Rodgers is set to sign a 1-year deal to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will host the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 6, 2025 at 8:31 AM
GOP lawmakers introduce legislation to increase hospital pricing transparency (MADISON) Republican lawmakers introduce legislation to increase transparency in hospital pricing. Advocate MD owner Dr. Nicole Hemkes believes some of the complexities of […]
Grocers have concerns about federal cuts to SNAP/FoodShare
by bhague@wrn.com on June 5, 2025 at 6:57 PM
Wisconsin grocers have concerns about the future of the federally funded FoodShare program, the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program The House passed budget reconciliation bill makes deep cuts. Bob Hague spoke […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM
The AM Fam Championship gets underway Friday at TPC Wisconsin. Ernie Els is the defending champion – The Brewers get the day off today after a 5-1 road trip. – The NBA Championship series gets underway in Oklahoma City […]
Meinhardt, Betty Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at […]
Nick Whalen Hired as New Mauston Varsity Football Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Nick Whalen Named New Head Football Coach at Mauston High School! Mauston High School is proud to announce the hiring of Nick Whalen as the new head coach of the Golden Eagles football program. Whalen brings with him 15 years of coaching experience […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 6/2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 6:13 PM
WIAA REGIONAL Semi-Final Baseball Scores Division 3 Viroqua 10 Bangor 2 Division 4 Blair-Taylor 10 Cashton 1 Eleva-Strum 4 Royall 3 (Jackson Bender 2×3 Triple) De Soto 4 Weston 0 WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 1 Sun […]
Ellis, Bonnie Lou Age 66 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Bonnie Lou Ellis, age 66, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Born on December 12, 1958, in Watertown, Wisconsin, Bonnie was the daughter of George and Gertrude […]
