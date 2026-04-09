Judge rejects bid to stop Arizona’s prosecution of Kalshi on wagering charges
A federal judge has denied a bid by prediction market operator Kalshi to bar Arizona prosecutors from moving forward with a criminal case against the company. Judge Michael Liburdi also has denied Kalshi’s request for a ruling saying federal law…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Referendum passed that could restrict AI data centers (PORT WASHINGTON) Port Washington is the first community in the nation to pass a referendum which could restrict AI data centers. By a two-thirds majority, voters on Tuesday passed the […]
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WRN Daily: ‘We got our butts kicked” – Tiffany reacts to state Supreme Court loss
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is downplaying the significance of Democrats’ decisive win in Wisconsin’s closely watched Supreme Court election, saying Republicans are already turning their attention to the November […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Following Rothman firing, committee set to hold hearing on Regents conformation (MADISON) Questions remain after the firing of Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. Business group leaders and lawmakers say the move by the UW Board of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 9, 2026 at 10:50 AM
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team opens play in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals this afternoon against North Dakota in Las Vegas – The Bucks fell to the Detroit Pistons in NBA action 137-111 – The Brewers closed out their series with […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 8:52 PM
The Brewers were blanked by the the Red Sox at Fenway this afternoon, losing their first series of the season. – Former Brewers manager Davey Lopes passed away today at the age of 80 – The Bucks are at Detroit to […]
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Local Spring Election Results 2026
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 5:34 PM
Necedah School Referendum No 767 Yes 614 Reedsburg School Referendum Yes 58% No 42% Weston School District School Referendum Yes 400 No 343 Wisconsin Dells School District Referendum No defeated Yes Juneau County Contested […]
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New Lisbon Rockets Shine at Royall Early Bird Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM
The New Lisbon Track & Field teams turned in an outstanding performance at the Royall Early Bird Invitational, with both squads finishing near the top in the team standings and several athletes earning podium finishes. The girls team […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM
Baseball Royall 3 Cashton 1 Wisconsin Dells 24 Mauston 0 Berlin 7 Nekoosa 5 Wautoma 5 Ripon 3 Adams-Friendship 6 Westfield 2 Kickapoo 6 Wonewoc-Center 4 Hillsboro 21 La Farge 3 Brookwood 5 Onalaska Luther 2 Weston 3 North Crawford 2 Lodi 16 Tomah 4 […]
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Pitching & Defense Lead Royall To Opening Season Baseball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team opened up their 2026 season with a 3-1 SBC victory over Cashton Tuesday night. It was a pitching duel to start the game between Royall’s Trey Wildes and Cashtons Drew Butzler. Wildes went 5 […]
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