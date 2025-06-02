Iowa state lawmaker enters US Senate race after Ernst retort on Medicaid cuts
Iowa state Rep. J.D. Scholten has announced a run for U.S. Senate. The Democrat says he decided to join the race after U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst made a retort on Medicaid cuts that prompted a swift backlash. Ernst had been…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Peterson, Mary Ann M. Age 90 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 7:54 PM
Mary Ann M. Peterson, age 90, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 6, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, […]
-
Martin, Edith “Edie” P. Age 82 of Wonewoc & La Crosse
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 7:44 PM
Edith “Edie” P. Martin, 82 years young, of Wonewoc and La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 30th, 2025, in Springfield, Illinois while in the care and comfort of her daughter Michelle, son-in-law Mark Ellenz […]
-
Kurzydlo, Elaine S. Age 76 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 5:42 PM
Elaine S. Kurzydlo, age 76, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on May 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on April 27, 1949, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Robert and Violet (Ferguson) Henderson. […]
-
Governor Evers approves WIS 21 improvements, Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM
To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers recently signed a $6.5 million contract to replace the pavement along WIS 21 between Sheridan Street in Necedah and Adams County line in Juneau County. Preliminary work is […]
-
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 5:04 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be […]
-
Long, Jerry P. Age 84 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2025 at 3:19 PM
Jerry P. Long, age 84, of Westfield, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held from 11am to 3pm on June 14 2025 at the American Legion […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two apartment building fires Sunday displace several residents (MILWAUKEE) Over three-dozen people are displaced after fires Sunday at two Milwaukee apartment buildings. Both fires were on the city’s northwest side. The first happened early […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 2, 2025 at 11:04 AM
Maja Stark captured the women’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills on Sunday – The Brewers win streak reached 7 games with a 5-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday – The Packers start week 2 of OTA’s today.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 2, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Madison hospital and striking nurses reach tentative agreement (MADISON) The union representing striking nurses at a Madison hospital has reached tentative agreement with management. The Service Employees International Union Wisconsin strike began […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.