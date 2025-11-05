Indianapolis launching program to support pregnant women in areas with high infant mortality rates
Indianapolis is launching a program to support pregnant women and new mothers in areas with high infant mortality rates. Women who are no more than 27 weeks pregnant and live in zip codes with the city’s highest infant mortality rates…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 5, 2025 at 9:06 PM
The College basketball season continues tonight. Marquette hosts Southern and the Badger women tip off their season at home against Oakland. The Badger volleyball team hosts rival Minnesota in Big Ten action. The WIAA boys and […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Waukesha man found guilty of killing girlfriend and hiding her body (WAUKESHA) A Waukesha man is convicted of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body. A Waukesha County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding Matthew Pahl guilty […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 5, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The NFL Trade Deadline passed on Tuesday with no activity involving the Green Bay Packers – Luke Musgrave is getting ready for increased opportunities at tight end as he takes over for teammate Tucker Kraft, who is out for the season.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 5, 2025 at 12:08 PM
The Bucks couldn’t follow Monday’s win at Indiana with a win last night. They played from behind all night and lost at Toronto 128-100. – The Packers officially placed TE Tucker Kraft on season ending I.R., and […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Krug sees “fact based, political problem” with bill to ban ballot drop boxes (MADISON) At the Capitol, legislation that would prohibit use of ballot drop boxes in all Wisconsin elections received a public hearing in the Assembly […]
-
Manke, William (Bill) E. Age 77 of Lemonweir Township
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2025 at 3:08 PM
William (Bill) E. Manke, age 77 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 29th, 2025 at his residence doing what he loved to do. Bill was born March 19th, 1948 in Round Lake, IL to Erich L. and Gertrude (Dash) Manke. He was baptised and […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The Packers are approaching the midway point of the season and they’re still struggling to find consistency on offense – The Packers Hall of Fame is adding two new members with its 2026 class.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2025 at 12:06 PM
The Packers have lost TE Tucker Kraft to a season ending ACL injury – defensive back Nate Hobbs will miss some time with a knee injury – The Bucks picked up a big road win as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last second buzzer beater beat […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Trump administration will partially fund November SNAP benefits (WASHINGTON DC) The Trump administration will tap USDA contingency funds to partially fund November SNAP benefits. That announcement Monday as the federal government shutdown continues. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.