If you saw social media posts saying animals are leaving Yellowstone National Park in droves for mysterious reasons, don’t be fooled. A Yellowstone spokesperson said the claim isn’t true; footage circulating online is from other events or taken out of context.
Elk, grizzly bears, bison and mountain lions are fleeing Yellowstone National Park to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 8, 2025 at 12:02 PM
Brewers host Mets this weekend, Packers open pre-season vs. Jets Saturday, Badgers wrap up training in Platteville
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Federal judge orders Wisconsin tribe to stop blockading roads (MADISON) A northern Wisconsin tribe will have to stop barricading roads to private homes on its reservation. Federal judge William Conley ruled this week that the Lac du Flambeau tribe […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 7, 2025 at 7:20 PM
The Packers held a short workout today and will face the Jets in their preseason opener on Saturday in Green Bay – The Major League leading Brewers have the day off today. They’re back home to host the Mets on Friday night.
2025 HS Football Previews – Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 6:22 PM
2025 Nekoosa Papermakers 2024 Record: 7-3 (5-2 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Derek Baker Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: RB/DB Finn Krcmar RB/DB Jacob […]
Sheriff’s Sales 8-7-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 6:19 PM
Woman Killed in Deer Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 3:32 PM
A 29-year-old woman from Baraboo was killed after a deer that had been hit by another vehicle going the opposite direction ended up in the woman’s direction, damaging her windshield and causing her to drive into a house in the Town of […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-7-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man convicted in Sade Robinson murder and dismemberment begins appeal process (MILWAUKEE) The man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman has begun an appeal. 34-year-old Maxwell Anderson was sentenced to life in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Air quality alerts could return, says Wisconsin DNR (UNDATED) While the Wisconsin DNR has allowed the week-long air quality advisory to expire for now, it doesn’t quite mean we’re all in the clear. The Canadian wildfires remain ongoing, […]
