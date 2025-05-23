How has Minneapolis changed since the murder of George Floyd 5 years ago?
Minneapolis has changed, slowly, since a city police officer murdered George Floyd on Memorial Day in 2020. The city is still struggling to decide what should become of the intersection where Floyd met his demise, which has become a place…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Dane & Milwaukee Counties face 2026 budget shortfalls (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s two largest counties face budget shortfalls next year. Wisconsin Act 12 gave Milwaukee County authority for a new 0.4% sales tax implemented last year which […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Baseball Royall 6 Adams-Friendship 0 Watuoma 10 Mauston 5 Wisconsin Dells 7 Nekoosa 2 Stratford 13 Nekoosa 1 Reedsburg 7 McFarland 2 Wonewoc-Center 2 Necedah 1 Tomah 5 La Crosse Central 2 (Aiden Klema tie breaking 3 run homerun) Brookwood 7 […]
Royall Picks Up 20th Baseball Win By Blanking Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2025 at 5:06 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team won their 20th game of the season Thursday evening with a 6-0 shutout victory over Adams-Friendship. Royall managed to get 6runs on just 3hits. Garrett Dragans 2run single in the 5th put the game out of […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin veterans will be honored over Memorial Day weekend (UNDATED) Wisconsin veterans are being honored on this Memorial Day weekend. Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide on Monday as the state and nation recognize […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 23, 2025 at 10:47 AM
Christian Yelich homered twice to lead the Brewers to a 8-5 series opening win over the Pirates – Oshkosh and Whitewater square off in the NCAA D-3 Super Regionals this weekend with the winner advancing to the College World Series – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 23, 2025 at 8:45 AM
DHS tracks impacts of SNAP cuts (MADISON) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services highlights the impact of President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill on food benefits. House Republicans narrowly passed the budget reconciliation bill with a set […]
Disability advocates have concerns about Medicaid reforms
by bhague@wrn.com on May 22, 2025 at 7:09 PM
Advocates for people with disabilities have concerns about changes to Medicaid Beth Swedeen is Executive Director of the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. Swedeen says many optional Medicaid programs could be eliminated […]
Reeves, Sandra June Age 71 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2025 at 3:36 PM
Sandra June Reeves, age 71, of New Lisbon, WI passed away at home in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 18th, 2025. Born in Milwaukee, WI on April 13th, 1954, she was known for her incredible drive, embracing and overcoming life’s […]
Schnolis, Frank Stanley Age 80 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr. Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr., age 80, of Adams, WI passed away December 3, 2024, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, […]
