House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., recently criticized Republicans for considering cuts to safety net programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Jeffries said about 20% of veteran households get such aid, but it’s really 8%.
“About 20% of households with veterans rely upon” the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 12, 2025 at 7:45 PM
The rumor mills are flying again concerning the future of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – The NBA Draft lottery is on tap tonight – The Brewers open a series in Cleveland against the Guardians
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Fire at apartment building leaves four dead, four critically injured (MILWAUKEE) A Mother’s Day fire at a Milwaukee apartment building leaves four dead and four others in critical condition. When firefighters arrived at the four-story […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 12, 2025 at 10:56 AM
The Brewers salvaged the final game of their series in Tampa on Sunday – The latest from the NBA & NHL playoffs – The Milwaukee Admirals advance to the division finals
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 12, 2025 at 8:08 AM
JFC co-chairs object to Evers state Corrections plan (MADISON) Republican leaders on the Legislature’s budget panel say Democratic Governor Tony Evers plan to overhaul the state’s prison system needs work. Joint Finance Committee […]
-
Eisch, WIlliam Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:36 PM
A memorial mass of Christian burial for William Eisch, age 88, of Mauston, will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI with Fr. Cruz DivaKaran Iruthayam celebrating. Visitation will be held […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/8
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:35 PM
Baseball Mauston 7 Adams-Friendship 4 Royall 8 Bangor 0 Brookwood 15 New Lisbon 5 Cashton 15 Necedah 3 Tomah 6 Sparta 0 Hillsboro 21 Wonewoc-Center 6 Weston 17 Kickapoo 0 Wisconsin Dells 9 Wautoma 2 Westfield 2 Nekoosa 0 […]
-
Mauston Rallies By Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:34 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team took down Adams-Friendship with a big 7th inning for a 7-4 victory. Evan Freimuth’s RBI single gave Mauston a lead after the game was tied at 4 and connor Newlun added a big RBI single for a big […]
-
Royall Blanks Bangor to Take Control of SBC Baseball Race
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:33 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team took complete control of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship race with an 8-0 victory over Bangor Thursday evening. Strong Royall defense kept the game scoreless into the third inning. Cole Eberhardt […]
-
Baumel, Rose Age 92 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 2:59 PM
Mrs. Rose Baumel, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 28, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, Rose touched countless lives with her warmth, generosity, and unwavering dedication to […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.