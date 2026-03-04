Gov. Tim Walz tells a House panel the Trump immigration crackdown hampered Minnesota's fraud fight
Minnesota’s governor and attorney general are defending their efforts to combat fraud. They told a U.S. House committee Wednesday that their efforts have been hampered by the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the state. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
March 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man critically injured in shooting at hospital dies (MILWAUKEE) A man critically injured in a Monday morning shooting at a Milwaukee hospital has died. The shooting in the emergency department waiting area at Aurora Sinai Medical Center critically […]
Local WIAA Regional Qrt-Final Scores from Tuesday 3/3
March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
D2 Tomah 69 La Crosse Logan 64 (Quinn Gerke 36points for Tomah) Baraboo 68 Reedsburg 55 D3 Arcadia 70 Wautoma 52 Adams-Friendship 56 Bloomer 40 Amherst 57 Westfield 55 Platteville 76 River Valley 66 (Platteville will play at Mauston Friday night) […]
Free Throws Lift Nekoosa Over Necedah in Boy Regional
March 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM
The Nekoosa Papermakers got to the free throw line early and often as they triumphed over Necedah 50-42 Tuesday night in a WIAA D4 Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final matchup. Nekoosa made 18-32 free throws in the victory. Fin Krcmar made […]
WEIGHT LIMIT NOTICE for the TOWN OF KILDARE
March 4, 2026 at 3:16 PM
Due to recent warm temperatures and melting,Notice is hereby given that effective Wed., March 4, 2026 All town roads in the Town of Kildare are Posted at an eight-ton gross limit until further notice. By Order of […]
Former Monroe County Nurse Sentenced to Prison for Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with...
March 4, 2026 at 3:14 PM
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on February 27,2026, Honorable Judge Paul Curran found Melissa R. Knutson, of Readstown, Wisconsin guilty of Misconduct in Public Office and Obstructing an officer. These convictions […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 3-4-26
March 4, 2026 at 3:11 PM
WRN Daily: Evers calls special session to prohibit gerrymandering
March 4, 2026 at 12:19 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants lawmakers to prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Fulfilling a promise from his State of the State address, the Democratic governor calls the Republican controlled state Senate and Assembly into special session […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
March 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM
The bulk of the men’s college basketball season winds down this week. The Badgers host Maryland and Marquette visits Providence tonight. – Green Bay advanced in the Horizon League Tournament, knocking off Purdue-Fort Wayne – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
March 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers calls special session to prohibit partisan gerrymandering (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers wants lawmakers to prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Fulfilling a promise from his State of the State address, the Democratic governor calls the Republican […]
