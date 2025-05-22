Former Brewers player Darin Ruf sues Reds over injury in Cincinnati that ended his career
Former major league player Darin Ruf is suing the Cincinnati Reds for damages after he suffered a career-ending injury crashing into an uncovered tarp roller while chasing a foul pop at Great American Ballpark two years ago. The lawsuit filed…
Disability advocates have concerns about Medicaid reforms
by bhague@wrn.com on May 22, 2025 at 7:09 PM
Advocates for people with disabilities have concerns about changes to Medicaid Beth Swedeen is Executive Director of the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. Swedeen says many optional Medicaid programs could be eliminated […]
Reeves, Sandra June Age 71 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2025 at 3:36 PM
Sandra June Reeves, age 71, of New Lisbon, WI passed away at home in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 18th, 2025. Born in Milwaukee, WI on April 13th, 1954, she was known for her incredible drive, embracing and overcoming life’s […]
Schnolis, Frank Stanley Age 80 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr. Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr., age 80, of Adams, WI passed away December 3, 2024, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
House delegation split on Big Beautiful Bill (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin’s Republican House members all voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The Republican authored budget bill has been panned by Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM
Indiana pulled out another late comeback, grabbing game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals – Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished 3rd in the NBA’s MVP Voting – The Brewers fell to the Orioles in extra’s […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bill requiring K-12 child sexual abuse prevention programming advances (MADISON) At the Capitol, legislation requiring child sexual abuse prevention programming in Wisconsin K-12 schools advances. The bill was approved Wednesday by the Assembly […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2025 at 8:17 AM
Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention (MADISON) Tuesday was a Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention at the Capitol in Madison. Gun safety advocates and Democratic lawmakers pushed for legislative solutions to gun violence in Wisconsin. […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/19
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 5:30 PM
Baseball Necedah 5 New Lisbon 2 Royall 18 Hillsboro 2 (Garrett Dragan 3×4 in the victory) Seneca 7 Weston 5 Tomah 8 La Crosse Central 5 Brookwood 12 Wonewoc-Center 1 Bangor 11 Cashton 1 Wisconsin Dells 16 Nekoosa 2 Softball Necedah 13 […]
Necedah Wins Matchup With Future Rocket Teammates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 5:26 PM
The Necedah Cardinals baseball team used strong pitching to get by rival New Lisbon 5-2 Monday evening. Brady Cross pitched 6 strong innings giving up just 2runs on 3hits while walking only one and striking out eight. Brady Keller picked […]
