Following President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis, X users shared a 2022 video of him saying he had cancer. At the time, Biden’s White House said he was referencing skin cancer that was removed. Here are his 2022 remarks, in context.
In Context: Biden’s 2022 cancer remarks
Gnirk, Greg Age 63 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Greg Gnirk, age 63, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. The wake will take place at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro, on Thursday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Knights of […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:23 PM
Baseball Viroqua 3 Royall 2 Royall 2 Richland Center 1 Adams-Friendship 10 Westfield 0 Wisconsin Dells 9 Lodi 3 Poynette 4 Mauston 2 Reedsburg 10 Portage 0 Bangor 17 Hillsboro 0 Lewiston 7 Cashton 5 Westby 11 Cashton 0 Rio 21 Necedah 6 […]
Royall Splits Pair of Baseball Games in Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:22 PM
The Royall Panther Baseball team split a pair of games in Viroqua on Saturday. The Panthers fell 3-2 to the host Blackhawks. An RBI double from Ben Crnicky tied the game in the 4th at 2-2 but Viroqua got a go ahead single in the 6th […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Racine 11-year-old killed after accidental shooting (RACINE) Police in Racine are investigating the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy. It happened on Friday night. Police say the boy, identified as Jesus “Chucho” Valladares was […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 19, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers ended the Twins 13-game win streak – Oshkosh and Whitewater will square off in the NCAA D-3 Baseball Super Regionals this week – Scottie Scheffler captured his 3rd golf major – The NBA’s Conference Finals are set.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 19, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Wisconsin Republican party delegates asked to stop squabbling (ROTHSCHILD) Squabbling within the Republican Party of Wisconsin and its county parties must end. That message at the state party convention in Rothschild over the weekend came from 3rd […]
Cowan, Geneive, “Genny” Lorene Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM
Geneieve “Genny” Lorene Cowan, age 88 of Mauston, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday,May 14, 2025, at Serenity House in Tomah. Geneieve was born to Edward A. Krueger and Hazel L. (Boyce) Krueger on January 19, 1937, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Duggan enters not guilty pleas as supporters rally outside federal courthouse (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Duggan enters not guilty pleas to federal charges. There were supporters of Duggan outside the federal courthouse in downtown […]
Mauston Track & Field Results from SCC/Coulee Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2025 at 6:21 PM
On Saturday, May 10th Mauston’s Track and Field team competed in the South Central Conference vs. Coulee Conference Challenge. Below are the top ten finishers! 800mOscar Spindler, 8thCaleb Bires, 9th 1600mNoah Cortez, 6thNick Trute, 10th […]
