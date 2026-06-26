Florida GOP candidates at the “Sunshine State Showdown” focused more on criticizing New York City and state politics than their primary or Democratic rivals. We fact-checked a day of their remarks.
Fact-checking Florida Republicans’ Sunshine State Showdown
Source: Politifacts.com
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Marti, Robert R. Age 72 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Robert R. Marti, age 72, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1,2026 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Dellwood Cemetery […]
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Holbek, Mark Brian Age 60 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:56 PM
Mark Brian Holbek, age 60, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 14, 2026. Born on January 17, 1966, Mark grew up in Antioch, Illinois. He spent more than 25 years working as a […]
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Thurk, Beth J. Age 81 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:50 PM
Beth J. Thurk, age 81, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells. Beth’s story began on July 2, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where she was born to John O. and Mavis […]
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Kastner, Paul William Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:42 PM
Paul William Kaster passed away on June 9th, 2026, at Rosebrook Assisted Living in Adams, Wisconsin. His son Doug at his side. Paul was born on August 30 th , 1942, to the parents of Martin and Elizabeth Kaster. He had 2 brothers, Joe and Tony and a […]
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Koehler, Dennis A. Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:40 PM
Dennis A. Koehler, age 87, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 19, 2026. Honoring his wishes to remain at home, Dennis was surrounded by the care and love of his family. His daughter, Diann, served as his primary […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Priest charged with child sex crimes relieved of duties (MADISON) A Madison priest charged with child sex crimes is relieved of his priestly duties. Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying released a letter Thursday saying Andrew Showers’ […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The U.S. lost for the first time in World Cup play, falling to Turkey 3-2. — The Brewers open a 3-game weekend series against the rival Cubs at Am Fam Field tonight. The Cubs are coming off a 4-game sweep over the Mets, while […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 25, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Man arrested for fatal OWI crash in Fond Du Lac County (OAKFIELD) A Fond Du Lac County man is charged in a fatal drunk driving crash. 21-year-old Dakota Krueger is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of OWI causing […]
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WRN Daily: Milwaukee Aldermen propose public power utility to replace We Energies
by bhague@wrn.com on June 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Milwaukee elected officials held a committee hearing on Wednesday to discuss the concept of a public power utility to replace We Energies. The working people of this city are suffering right now,” said socialist Alderman Alex Brower. […]
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