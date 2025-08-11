Flooding cancels last day of Wisconsin State Fair as severe storms knock out power and close roads
Flash flooding canceled the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday as continued heavy rainfall in half a dozen Midwest states has led to water rescues, power outages and road closures. The National Weather Service has issued flood…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-11-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 2:04 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
One dead, one with serious injuries following van vs. horse-drawn buggy crash in Clark County (TOWN OF LOYAL) A fatal crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in central Wisconsin over the weekend. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a van […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 11, 2025 at 11:42 AM
Best-in-baseball Brewers win ninth straight, Packers look ugly in pre-season opener.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Severe flash floods hit Milwaukee metro Saturday night (MILWAUKEE) Flash flooding struck parts of Southeast Wisconsin Saturday evening causing damage and cancelling events. Fast moving storms dumped more than a foot of water in some places in the […]
-
August 12 – City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM
-
2025 HS Football Previews – Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 4:26 PM
2025 Mauston Golden Eagles 2024 Record: 2-7 (2-5 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Nick Whalen (1st year 0-0 Record) Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-6 (3-4 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: […]
-
Juneau County Medical Reserves Corps Offering Hands-on Training Course
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 3:32 PM
The Juneau County Medical Reserve Corps, in partnership with Mauston EMS and the Juneau County Health Department, is offering a hands-on training course covering: Introduction to Stop the Bleed Hands-Only CPR This will be at Hatch Public Library on […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 2:03 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Federal judge orders Wisconsin tribe to stop blockading roads (MADISON) A northern Wisconsin tribe will have to stop barricading roads to private homes on its reservation. Federal judge William Conley ruled this week that the Lac du Flambeau tribe […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.