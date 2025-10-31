Felony dropped after a man spent a month in a Tennessee jail for a Charlie Kirk post

Authorities in Tennessee have dropped a felony charge against Larry Bushart, who spent over a month in jail for a Facebook post about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The 61-year-old Bushart was charged with threatening mass violence at…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.