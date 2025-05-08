Father of 15-year-old who killed 2 at Wisconsin religious school faces felony charges
The father of a Wisconsin teenage girl who killed a teacher and fellow student in a school shooting was charged with felonies Thursday in connection with the case, police said. The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison…
Mauston Track & Field Shows Well at Bangor Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 3:38 PM
BoysTanner Winker– 1st, 100m dash, – 2nd, 200m dash Tanner Winker has officially tied the 100 meter dash school record. He joins Dan May, Dave Ritland, Ernie Kolumbus, Jeff Komay, Jesse Witcraft, and Garron Brandt at 11.1 over 100m. He […]
New Lisbon Relay Team Sets New School Record at Bangor Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 3:37 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams took a light line up into the Bruce Brewer Invitational on Tuesday night to complete against other area teams as one of the last meets to prepare for conference. The Boys team finished 9th and the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Proposed legislation would criminalize deep-fake porn in Wisconsin (MADISON) A bill at the Capitol would criminalize deep-fake pornography in Wisconsin. The proposal would make using AI to turn someone’s visual image into a naked photo or sex […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 8, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers fell to the Giants, seeing their 3-game win streak come to an end – The Badger women’s softball season came to an end – The NBA playoffs continued and the Eastern Conference continues to surprise.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 8, 2025 at 8:21 AM
3rd Congressional Rep. Van Orden’s family receives ‘credible threat’ (WASHINGTON D.C.) A ‘credible threat’ forces a Wisconsin congressman to miss votes and reschedule a town hall. According to a statement from […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/6
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2025 at 4:15 PM
Baseball Nekoosa 13 Mauston 10 Mount Horeb 5 Reedsburg 1 Wisconsin Dells 6 Westfield 4 Wautoma 8 Adams-Friendship 7 Royall 15 New Lisbon 4 De Soto 12 Hillsboro 0 Onalaska Luther 5 Brookwood 4 Softball Bangor 8 Necedah 4 (Syvannah Schumer […]
Mauston Cant Sustain Early Lead in Baseball Loss to Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2025 at 4:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team let a game get away from them Tuesday night. Mauston could not hold on to an early 3-0 lead in at 13-10 loss to Nekoosa. Mauston took an early 3-0 lead in the third on shaky defense by Nekoosa but […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Joint Finance Committee Republicans will delete hundreds of items from Evers’ budget (MADISON) As expected, Republican budget writers will extensively rework Governor Tony Evers two-year state spending plan. Republicans who hold the majority […]
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week
by bhague@wrn.com on May 6, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown […]
