During their first debate in the Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Senate contest, Rep. Seth Moulton argued that it’s time to retire Sen. Ed Markey, who will soon turn 80. They talked about housing, Medicare for All and financial disclosures. The primary is Sept. 1.
Fact-checking Markey, Moulton in Massachusetts Senate debate
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 9, 2026 at 6:43 PM
Waukesha County Executive Farrow dies age 61 (WAUKESHA) \A loss for Waukesha County. County Executive Paul Farrow died Tuesday at age 61 following a cancer diagnosis in 2024. Farrow served as county executive since 2015 and is being remembered for […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 9, 2026 at 6:29 PM
The Brewers send Logan Henderson to the mound tonight in their series finale in St. Louis. — The Brewers are getting ready for Major League Baseball’s amateur draft this weekend – The Bucks signed 6’9 forward Pete […]
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WRN Daily: Vance pushes for election investigation and endorses Tiffany
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM
Vice President JD Vance says he wants to continue investigating alleged election fraud in Wisconsin. Speaking at Milwaukee’s Air National Guard base on Wednesday, Vance says assertions that no fraud took place make him suspicious. “So […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vance pushes for election investigation and endorses Tiffany (MILWAUKEE) Vice President JD Vance accused Governor Tony Evers of promoting fraud at a Wisconsin stop on Wednesday. At the Milwaukee’s Air National Guard base, Vance claimed the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 9, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers 4-game win streak came to an end, falling 5-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals. — More bad news for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Imaging on his right shoulder showed a new injury to his anterior shoulder […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 8, 2026 at 7:51 PM
The Brewers continue their 5-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. The Crew has won four straight – Bucks GM Jon Horst met with reporters this afternoon, discussing the teams trade with Miami and the state of the team – […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 8, 2026 at 6:57 PM
Day reaches plea deal in abduction of Beaver Dam teen. (LITTLE ROCK AR) An Arkansas man charged with kidnapping a Beaver Dam teen pregnant with his child reaches a plea deal. In federal court in Arkansas, 41-year-old Gary Day has agreed to […]
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Pray, Joseph A Age 69 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2026 at 5:18 PM
Joseph A Pray Joseph was born Dec. 29 1956 at home in Necedah, WI to Ellsworth and Helen (Luke) Pray. He attended the Necedah School until his Junior year of high school, when due to difficult times, he quit school in order to work and help […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Favorable reactions to Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on voter incompetency records (MADISON) Disability Rights Wisconsin is pleased by Tuesday’s state Supreme Court ruling that keeps documents filed when a person is found incompetent to vote, […]
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