Don’t fall for these pictures and video purporting to show the recent B-52 bomber crash in California. Social media users are sharing AI-generated images and plane crash footage from 1994.
These images don’t show recent B-52 bomber crash
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Green Bay Packers refute comments made by Rep Fitzgerald over broadcasting rights (GREEN BAY) The Packers refute a Wisconsin Congressman’s challenge to the NFL ‘s broadcast agreement. 5th District Republican Scott Fitzgerald wants […]
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Ellis, Scott L. Age 69 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Scott L. Ellis, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Scott was born on July 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to James and Valeta (Conger) Ellis. He was raised […]
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Dietl, Janel Lynn Age 51 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM
Janel Lynn (Orlowski) Dietl, age 51, of Reedsburg, gained her angel wings on June 14, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Janel was born on November 9, 1974, in Mauston, WI, to Richard […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dugan request for new trial and acquittal rejected (MILWAUKEE) Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion seeking a new trial and acquittal is denied. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday released his decision that Dugan […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 17, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers opened their series against Cleveland with a 2-1 victory – Cooper Pratt went 0 for 3 in his Major League debut – The WIAA boys state baseball tournament continued with Division 3 and 4 semifinals – Brandon Woodruff made […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 16, 2026 at 5:05 PM
Judge denies Dugan request for new trial and acquittal (MILWAUKEE) Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion seeking a new trial and acquittal is denied. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday released his decision that Dugan […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ridglan Farms to transfer remaining dogs to rescue, cease operations (BLUE MOUNDS) The remaining beagles at a controversial dog research facility in Dane County are being rescued, as the operation prepares to shut down for good. Florida-based Big […]
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WRN Daily: Remaining Ridglan Farms Beagles rescued
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A Dane County dog research facility at the center of long-running controversy is giving up the rest of its animals and shutting down operations. Ridglan Farms has agreed to transfer hundreds of remaining beagles to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers open a 3-game series against Cleveland at AM Fam Field tonight and 21-year-old prospect Cooper Pratt is expected to make his Major League debut – The WIAA State Baseball Tournament is underway in the Fox Cities – The Packers […]
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