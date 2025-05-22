Disability advocates have concerns about Medicaid reforms

Advocates for people with disabilities have concerns about changes to Medicaid Beth Swedeen is Executive Director of the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. Swedeen says many optional Medicaid programs could be eliminated under the provisions of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. She […] Source: WRN.com







