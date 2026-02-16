Did the Epstein files include proof that former TV host Ellen DeGeneres is a “prolific cannibal”? No, that claim originated with an AI-generated audio clip of a supposed “whistleblower.”
The Epstein files “expose Ellen DeGeneres” as a cannibal.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on February 16, 2026 at 7:50 PM
The American women’s hockey team punched their ticket to the Gold Medal game on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Sweden today. The U.S. will take on the winner of today’s second semifinal between Canada and Switzerland
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Case of measles confirmed from out-of-state traveler staying at Madison hotel (MADISON) Another case of measles in Wisconsin. An investigation by the state Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison Dane County confirmed the case in an […]
Mauston/Necedah Co-Op Send Pair of Wrestlers to State Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 6:05 PM
The Mauston/Necedah wrestling co-op will send a pair of seniors to the WIAA D2 State Individual wrestling Tournament. Mauston’s Espen Pitts qualified by finishing 2nd at 144lbs. Pitts lost his finals match to GET/MM’s Brody […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 79 Brookwood 39 Cashton 67 New Lisbon 57 Hillsboro 61 Necedah 46 Bangor 90 Wonewoc-Center 69 Wisconsin Dells 65 Prairie Du Chein 47 North Crawford 106 Weston 54 La Crosse Central 67 Tomah 64 Mauston 64 Sparta 59 OT (Jase Navis […]
Rathermel, Irene Marie Age 93 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Irene Marie Rathermel, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Irene was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on 10/23/2 to Rosie and Alex Bakovka. Irene was […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 16, 2026 at 12:09 PM
No medals for the U.S. on Sunday, but both the men’s and women’s hockey teams are headed in the right direction. – Another tough loss for the Green Bay men’s basketball team brought another postgame tirade from Green Bay […]
WRN Daily: Lac du Flambeau Band responds to Tiffany’s request for DOJ investigation...
by bhague@wrn.com on February 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A northern Wisconsin tribe responds to comments made by Congressman Tom Tiffany. During a hearing in Washington last week, the 7th District Republican and candidate for governor asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the Lac du Flambeau […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Judge rules in favor of DNR permits for Enbridge Line 5 reroute (BAD RIVER) A northern Wisconsin pipeline project clears another hurdle. An administrative law judge last week upheld a Wisconsin DNR permit granted last year for the $450 million […]
Local Prep scores from Thursday night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 66 Westfield 40 Necedah 43 Wonewoc-Center 37 Bangor 61 Brookwood 57 OT Hillsboro 62 New Lisbon 53 Cashton 44 Royall 37 (Bria Gruen 23points to lead Royall) #10 La Crosse Central 77 Tomah 32 Kickapoo 64 Weston/Ithaca 50 […]
