Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said immigration agents haven’t arrested or detained U.S. citizens. But dozens of lawsuits, news reports and DHS statements show otherwise.
“No American citizens have been arrested or detained” during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns.
Three-million-dollar bond posted for retired West Allis firefighter accused of attempted homicide (PORT WASHINGTON) A three-million-dollar bond is set for a retired firefighter accused of trying to kill his wife. Prosecutors say Guy Paider shot his […]
The Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s game against Carolina, does this game have trap written all over it? – Coach Matt LaFleur is excited about the play of LB Quay Walker.
Pocan says lawsuit may be best path forward to restore SNAP funding (MADISON) A Wisconsin congressman says the Trump administration could tap USDA funds to cover the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. During a Thursday press […]
The hockey Badgers open Big Ten play at home tonight against Minnesota – The Packers continue getting ready for Sunday’s home matchup against Carolina – The World Series shifts back to Toronto where the Blue Jays are nearing their […]
Packers corner Nate Hobbs is trying to get his job back as a starting outside corner – Jordan Love is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.
The Toronto Blue Jays knocked off the LA Dodgers 6-1 and need one win in two games to win their first championship since 1993 – Packers QB Jordan Love is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week – The Badger men’s basketball […]
MU Poll finds huge partisan divide over President Trump among Wisconsin voters (MILWAUKEE) The latest Marquette Law School Poll finds a massive partisan divide among Wisconsin voters regarding President Donald Trump. Poll Director Charles Franklin […]
Wisconsin Grocers Association closed out the 2025 Innovation Expo on Sept. 30 with an awards banquet to celebrate the WGA Award Winners at the Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells. The WGA Awards consists of four categories: Community Service, […]
James “Jim” Godshalk, age 97, of Kendall, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Tomah VA Hospital after an extended illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the American […]
