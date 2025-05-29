Delta flight to Madison delayed because 2 pigeons sneaked aboard a plane in Minneapolis
Two pigeons sneaked aboard a Delta Air Lines plane, delaying the flight twice. The airline confirmed that the pigeons got aboard a flight Saturday that was leaving Minneapolis for Madison, Wisconsin. Passenger Tom Caw told news outlets that the plane…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Trial of man accused of killing, dismembering Sade Robinson under way (MILWAUKEE) The trial is underway for a man accused of killing and dismembering a young Milwaukee woman. A jury heard opening statements in the trial of Maxwell Anderson, […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 29, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers pulled off a sweep of the Red Sox – The women’s U.S. Open gets underway today at Erin Hills – Packers OTA’s continue and the team announced its start to Training Camp in July.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Baldwin says Trump tariff and trade policies are chaotic (CHIPPEWA FALLS) U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says President Trump’s tariff and trade policies are chaotic and harmful. The Wisconsin Democrat cited an example during a tour of Peck Family […]
-
Juneau County Sheriffs Department Promotes Eli Schroeder
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 7:39 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the promotion of Eli Schroeder to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Schroeder has been an integral part of our department since 2018, consistently demonstrating dedication, leadership, […]
-
Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 5/27
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 3:31 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 2 Portage 3 Reedsburg 1 Madison Edgewood 5 Wisconsin Dells 1 Division 3 Prescott 9 Nekoosa 1 Division 4 Onalaska Luther 2 Cashton 1 Eleva-Strum 6 Bangor 3 Stevens Point Pacelli 12 Necedah 1 Division […]
-
Royall Bats Come Alive in Playoff Softball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 3:30 PM
The Royall Panthers offense exploded to a 14-4 Softball victory over Cochrane-Fountain City in a D5 WIAA Regional Semi-Final game Tuesday evening. Royall opened up the first inning with 4 runs capped off by a 2run double by Layla Marty. […]
-
Jackson, Debra K. Age 63 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 2:44 PM
Debra K. Jackson, age 63, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg, WI. She was the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Virginia (Babcock) Slater and was born on April 30, 1962, in Chicago, IL. She graduated from […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 28, 2025 at 8:17 AM
Nine deaths on Wisconsin roads over Memorial Day weekend (UNDATED) The Memorial Day weekend fatality count on Wisconsin roads stands at nine. In Lincoln County, a 22-year-old woman is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for a […]
-
Join Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation for 15th Annual Golf Outing
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 5:18 PM
Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing the perfect reason to hit the greens by inviting all golfers to attend the 15th annual golf outing on Thursday, […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.