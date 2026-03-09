Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is retiring, giving liberals chance to expand majority

A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice first elected in 2007 will not seek a third 10-year term next year. Justice Annette Ziegler’s decision announced Monday gives liberals another chance to expand their majority as cases affecting redistricting, union rights, school…

