Charge against former Wisconsin warden in inmate deaths is reduced to a misdemeanor
Prosecutors have reduced a felony misconduct charge against a former Wisconsin prison warden implicated in two inmate deaths to a misdemeanor. Former Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Randall Hepp was charged with felony misconduct last June in the deaths of inmates…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 28, 2025 at 7:07 PM
Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left achilles and will not only miss the rest of the playoffs, but his 2025-26 season is also in jeopardy. — The Brewers are off today and open a 3-game series against the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman sentenced to prison for child neglect (RACINE) A Racine woman accused of child neglect is headed to prison. Dashja Turner was sentenced Friday to six years after pleading guilty in February to three of five child neglect counts. Turner was […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 28, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Bucks face elimination after falling to Indiana 129-103. — The Bucks will have to play the rest of the post-season without point guard Damian Lillard, who suffered a season ending lower leg injury — The Brewers capped off […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Reactions to arrest of Milwaukee County judge (MILWAUKEE) Local elected officials reacted to the Friday morning arrest of Milwaukee County Court Judge Hannah Dugan by federal agents. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the arrest sends a chilling […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/24
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
Baseball Mauston 2 Westfield 1 Royall 8 Hillsboro 0 Brookwood 12 Wonewoc-Center 0 Bangor 8 Cashton 2 Necedah 12 New Lisbon 11 Weston 21 La Farge 0 Nekoosa 2 Wautoma 1 Reedsburg 2 Madison Edgewood 0 Wisconsin Dells 11 Adams-Friendship 1 Onalaska 9 […]
Royall Baseball Blanks Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:15 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team kept their winning ways going with an 8-0 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers. Trey Wildes picked up the win on the mound pitching 6 scoreless innings giving up no runs on 4hits walking 2 and striking out […]
Mauston Baseball Opens Up New Field With Dramatic Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team opened up their new friendly confines with a walk off victory over the Westfield Pioneers. Hayden Gyllin drove in Tyler Link for the winning run in the bottom of the 7th to lift the Golden Eagles to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly Republicans approve changes to Unemployment Insurance (MADISON) Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly voted this week to approve changes to Unemployment Insurance. If it passes the state Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic […]
Planned Power Outage in New Lisbon for Thursday
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 6:21 PM
The New Lisbon Public Works Department would like to inform our citizens of a planned electric outage that will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2025, starting at approximately 12:30 pm. This outage will be due to the needed maintenance of a […]
