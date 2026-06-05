Cannabis has been legal for medical purposes in New York state since 2016 and for recreational use since 2021. Has it already caught up to coffee in use? Data shows coffee consumption rates are higher.

“The number of New Yorkers who consume cannabis daily or near daily is the same as the number of New Yorkers who buy coffee from a coffee shop daily or near daily — 1.2-plus million people.”
Source: Politifacts.com



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