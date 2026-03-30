Bruce Springsteen brings 'Streets of Minneapolis' home to launch a political US tour
Bruce Springsteen returns Tuesday to the “Streets of Minneapolis.” After honoring its residents in song for their courage in standing up against the federal immigration crackdown, he’s using the city to launch his latest U.S. tour. The New Jersey rocker…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Public Safety Alert: Fraudulent $100 Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:13 PM
The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area. These counterfeit bills are particularly deceptive because they are being made using real U.S. currency (such as $10 bills) that have been […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-30-2026
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:10 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Trial of man charged in shooting death of police officer begins (MILWAUKEE) The trial of a man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer begins Monday. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Tremaine Jones ambushed and killed officer Kendall […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started (UNDATED) Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already pitching the state as a competitive place to shoot movies and television. Director Veronica Pope says new […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already working to bring television and film productions to the state, using newly approved tax incentives to compete with other filming hotspots. Film Office Director Veronica Pope […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 11:22 AM
The Brewers come back to defeat the White Sox, the Badger men’s hockey team makes the Frozen Four, and the Bucks won’t be going to the playoffs this year.
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Weittenhiller, Cleda Zoe Age 102 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:40 PM
Cleda Zoe Mortimer Weittenhiller passed into the loving arms of our Lord on December 18, 2025 at the Crestview Assisted Living in New Lisbon, WI surrounded by family. She was 102 years old. Born on August 11, 1923 to Ethel and Elmer Mortimer in […]
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Meistad, Geraldine C. Age 84 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:28 PM
Geraldine C. Meistad, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. A celebration of life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Mill in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Geraldine was born on December 25, 1940, […]
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Diethman, Edward John “Corncob” Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM
Edward John “Corncob” Diethman, age 93, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at […]
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