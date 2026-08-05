BREAKING: Family of man shot by Madison police releases statement

The family of a man fatally shot by Madison police releases a statement. The official statement released Wednesday through the office of attorney Ben Crump from the family of Corey Ruiz comes two weeks after he died in an intersection on the city’s near East Side, and a day after police cleared an encampment there. […] Source: WRN.com







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