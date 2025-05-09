Before they name a 2028 nominee, Democrats will have to decide which state will weigh in first

Democrats will pick their next presidential nominee in 2028, but before that happens, the party will have to decide which state gets to go first on the nominating calendar. In 2022, President Joe Biden forced a shake-up of the primary…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.