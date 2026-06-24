At the annual conference of fact-checking known as GlobalFact, journalists tasked with calling out falsehoods met amid financial challenges and governmental obstacles — but also a sense that their movement has survived, and that it has much more to contribute.
At GlobalFact 2026, fact-checkers report challenges, resilience
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Milwaukee to consider creating its own utility (MILWAUKEE) The city of Milwaukee may be moving to replace We Energies with its own local utility. The city’s utilities review board is meeting today (Wednesday) to talk about swapping from the […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Baldwin criticizes Trump Iran deal as Senate passes resolution to remove troops (WASHINGTON DC) On the US Senate floor Tuesday, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin questioned President Trump’s deal to end his war with Iran. Baldwin said that what […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 24, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books. The Bucks, following a deal to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, added two lottery picks to their roster – Brandon Sproat tossed six-innings of 1-hit, shutout ball, to lead the Brewers […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms Menominee Tribe’s purchase of land (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down a challenge against the Menominee Tribe adding property to the reservation’s trust. In a 4 to 3 decision Tuesday, the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 6-23-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democrat Missy Hughes suspends campaign for governor (MADISON) A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy […]
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WRN Daily: Democrat Missy Hughes drops out of race for governor
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced Monday that she’s ending her […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 10:59 AM
On the Eve of the NBA Draft, the Bucks finally finalized a deal to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a load of players and draft picks. — What do Bucks fans think if the deal? — The Brewers opened […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 9:54 PM
The Brewers open up a series in Cincinnati as the NBA goes on ” Giannis Watch”
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