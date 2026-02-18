As political pressure prompts exodus of Minnesota prosecutors, some defendants catch a break
The federal prosecutor’s office in Minnesota has been gutted by a wave of career officials resigning or retiring over objections to Trump administration directives. Because of the turmoil, 12-time convicted felon Cory Allen McKay caught a break. He was scheduled…
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 9:48 PM
Canada survived an upset scare in men’s ice hockey at the Olympics, knocking off Czechia 4-3 in overtime in the Quarterfinals. — We could see a Canada/U.S. matchup in the semifinals on Friday. The U.S. needs to beat […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Green Bay-based bank company completes merger with Iowa-headquartered bank company (GREEN BAY) A merger between two Midwest banking companies is complete. Nicolet Bankshares, the Green Bay-based bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 49 Westfield 32 (Jase Navis 25points and eclipses 1,000point career milestone) North Crawford 67 Royall 46 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall) Necedah 59 Almond-Bancroft 52 (Elijah Peak 19points to lead Necedah) […]
Mauston Girls Trounce Viroqua in Late Season Tilt
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2026 at 6:08 PM
Mauston played the last non-conference game of the year Tuesday night against the Viroqua BlackHawks. Mauston coming in as a three seed in the upcoming WIAA tournament and Viroqua coming in as a four seed this looked to be a pretty good match up on […]
MARSHALL REIMAN AND ELI SCHANKE EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2026 at 6:07 PM
Marshall Reiman of Orange Mill 4-H Club and Eli Schanke of Blackhawk 4-H Club have been selected as the Juneau County, Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this past year. The Key Award was presented by Kip Weber, Juneau County Farm Bureau, at the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:55 PM
The Basketball Badgers struggled on both ends of the floor last night, falling to Ohio State 86-69 in Columbus – The Green Bay Packers are looking for a new Special Teams Coordinator after Rich Bisaccia announced his resignation – Former […]
WRN Daily: Evers delivers final State of the State Address, Republicans respond
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Governor Tony Evers will take one more shot at ensuring fair election maps in Wisconsin. In his last State of The State Address Tuesday night, Evers says he’ll call on the Legislature to act. Evers also called out Republicans for failing […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers talks school funding, political maps in final State of the State Address (MADISON) In his last State of the State Address, Governor Tony Evers called out Republicans for failing to deal fairly with tax cuts and spending. Evers says that […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 17, 2026 at 8:12 PM
The 24th ranked basketball Badgers shoot for their 3rd straight Big Ten win, facing Ohio State in Columbus – Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is getting ready for the World Baseball Classic – The U.S. men’s hockey team is […]
