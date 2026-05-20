As ACA enrollment drops, higher insurance rates may follow
Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act continues to erode as some customers struggle to make premium payments, with the d
Source: Politifacts.com
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Shots Fired at Adams County Rental Property
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2026 at 6:06 PM
At approximately 12:16 a.m. on May 19th, 2026, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting a male who had suffered a gunshot wound near 11th Lane and Gale Ct. in the Town of Dell Prairie, Adams County, WI. The initial […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/19
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM
Baseball Berlin 3 Mauston 2 Wautoma 7 Adams-Friendship Ripon 2 Westfield 1 Hillsboro 15 Wonewoc-Center 5 De Soto 17 Cashton 3 Bangor 6 Onalaska Luther 0 Brookwood 7 Blair-Taylor 6 Reedsburg 1 Madison Edgewood 0 Softball Tomah 10 La Crosse […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Second police officer under investigation for possible Flock misuse (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Police say a second officer is under investigation for possible misuse of Flock license plate readers. No formal charges have been filed, but department […]
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WRN Deep Dive: DATCP says recent data breach at Canvas shows every company should prepare...
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke about the recent hack and data breach at school services company Canvas, how to protect your students and kids in the aftermath, and how companies should prepare […]
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WRN Daily: DACTP says companies should plan for when, not if, a data breach happens
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Wisconsin schools continue to deal with the aftermath of a ransomware attack on data company Canvas. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says it’s not a matter of if but when another company suffers a data […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Church will host composer’s performance of banned concert piece (WATERTOWN) A concert piece cut by the Watertown School Board will be performed this week. Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church announced that composer Omar Thomas will conduct a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers knocked off the Cubs 5-2 to win another series. Jacob Misiorowski tossed 6-innings of shutout ball, striking out 8 for his 4th win of the season – The Knicks came from 22-points down in the second half to grab game one of the […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/18
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 7:32 PM
Baseball Hillsboro 7 Royall 6 Stratford 15 Nekoosa 1 Bangor 7 Cashton 2 Tomah 10 La Crosse Aquinas 6 Ithaca 6 Weston 0 Softball Royall 11 Hillsboro 1 Necedah 17 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Lydia Rattunde 2×3 4RBIs, Sofia Delconte HR for Necedah) […]
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Hillsboro Baseball Rallies Past Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers spoiled the Royall Panthers Joe Vitcenda Field dedication night with a 7-6 victory over Royall Monday night. Hillsboro trailed 4-1 after 4 innings but scored 5 times in the top of the 5th to garner a lead they would not […]
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