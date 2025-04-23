Army suspends Wisconsin training base's first female commander after Trump portrait flipped to wall
The U.S. Army has suspended a Wisconsin training base’s first female commander after discovering a portrait of President Donald Trump had been flipped to face a wall. The Army has posted an undated statement on Fort McCoy’s website saying Col.…
Donahue, Robert L. Age 94 Of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Robert L. Donahue, age 94, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, April 05, 2025 at Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Robert ( Bob ) was born March 8, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas Francis and Lucille Sophie (Feldman) […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
72-year-old man dies after crash during police pursuit (RACINE) A man struck in a weekend crash during a police chase in Racine has died. Police said the fleeing vehicle driven by 36-year-old Adonis Martin ran a stop sign Saturday evening. Martin […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 23, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Bucks dropped to 0-2 against Indiana in their first round NBA Playoff Series – A big sixth inning lifted the Brewers to a win over the Giants – The NFL Draft is now just one day away in Green Bay
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers and legislative leaders maneuver on tax cut and budget (MADISON) Tax and budget talks are getting off the ground at the Capitol. Democratic Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that he’s had meetings with Republican legislative leaders and […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2025 at 5:06 PM
Baseball Royall 1 Brookwood 0 Bangor 15 Wonewoc-Center 0 Hillsboro 15 Necedah 5 Weston 4 North Crawford 2 Tomah 9 Onalaska 6 Stevens Point Pacelli 3 Adams-Friendship 0 Winneconne 11 Wautoma 1 Softball Royall 11 Brookwood 10 (Piper […]
Royall Baseball Wins Pitchers Duel Over Brookwood
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2025 at 5:05 PM
The Royall Panther baseball stands alone atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference after a dominating pitching performance once again by Senior Seth Brandau in a 1-0 victory over Brookwood Monday evening. Brandau pitched a complete game 2hit shutout. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 22, 2025 at 8:04 AM
Gaylord Nelson and the origins of Earth Day (MADISON) Earth Day has Wisconsin origins. Chelsea Rademacher with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW Madison says U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson had the idea in 1969, while flying back from […]
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Baseball Royall 8 Weston 1 Royall 5 Melrose-Mindoro 0 Melrose-Mindoro 13 Weston 3 Reedsburg 12 Onalaska 0 Onalaska 7 Reedsburg 6 Softball Ithaca 11 Royall 7 Melrose-Mindoro 9 Royall 7
Royall Baseball Sweeps Home Triangular to win 6th in a Row
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM
The Royall Panthers baseball team extended their winning streak to 6 after winning a pair of non-conference games Saturday at their home triangular. Royall started off with an 8-1 victory over Weston. Royall pulled away from a 2-1 game with […]
