AP Top 25 poll preview: Hawkeyes hankering for an upset of No. 6 Oregon to shake up AP, CFP rankings
If you’re looking for a possible upset in the Associated Press Top 25 on Saturday, keep your eyes on Iowa City. That’s where No. 6 Oregon plays Iowa. The Ducks are No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM
It’s offense against defense as #2 Michigan hosts #10 Wisconsin in Big Ten hockey action this weekend in Ann Arbor – The Packers continue getting ready for their Monday night NFL matchup against Philadelphia – The Bucks host the […]
2025 SBC Football All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2025 at 5:06 PM
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE All conference football 2025 Offense Quarterback – team Name # School Year Height WT 1st – Drew Butzler #21 Cash 12 5’11 190 2nd – Keegan Jones #12 Ithaca 12 6’2 170 […]
Sedevic, Kevin T. Age 40 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2025 at 3:40 PM
Kevin T. Sedevic, age 40, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. […]
Ferguson, Debra K. Age 73 of Cazenovia
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2025 at 3:39 PM
Debra K. Ferguson, age 73, of Cazenovia, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1952, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Delford and Mary “Mattie” (Connors) […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman found dead is mother of nonverbal boy found wandering streets (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman whose young son was found wandering the city’s streets in the early morning hours was found dead Wednesday morning. Milwaukee police located […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Packers are getting ready for The Philadelphia Eagles and the “Tush Push” on Monday night.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 7, 2025 at 11:59 AM
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Thursday that they’re bringing back coach Luke Fickell next season, despite a 2-6 record this season – The Packers are getting ready for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tush Push on […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
FAA announces scaled back flight schedules (WASHINGTON DC) Scaled back airline flight schedules could impact your travel plans. The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major airports to alleviate […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 6, 2025 at 6:44 PM
The Packers are getting ready for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Eagles and will likely have to deal with the “Tush Push” in the game – Week 10 in the NFL starts tonight with the Broncos hosting the Raiders – […]
