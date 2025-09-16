After rescinding protections, ICE is moving to deport more immigrants who were victims of crime
A man detained by authorities days after he nearly died in an Iowa shooting is one of a growing number of crime victims who have been targeted in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Felipe de Jesus Hernandez Marcelo…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Box Truck vs Truck Loader Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 4:40 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash on County Road A, near West Lima, rural La Farge, WI, in the Town […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-16-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2025 at 2:02 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man threatening violence upon others, himself surrenders after Sunday standoff (BUTLER) A weekend standoff in Waukesha County. Police in the Village of Butler responded to a Sunday evening call about a man making violent threats toward others […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The latest on the Green Bay Packers as they returned to work on Monday, having had the weekend off.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 16, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers resume action tonight at home against the Angels. Their magic number to clinch the Central remains at 8 after the Cubs blanked the Pirates 4-0. — The Packers returned to work on Monday after taking the weekend […]
-
Focus on school zone safety
by bhague@wrn.com on September 16, 2025 at 8:45 AM
With students across Wisconsin back in class, it’s time to focus on school zone safety. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with Waunakee Police Lt. Matt Plendl about what drivers, parents and students need to keep in mind to keep everyone safe. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 16, 2025 at 8:27 AM
Residents of three SE Wisconsin counties should apply now for FEMA flood aid (UNDATED) Southeast Wisconsin residents should register now for federal assistance with flood damage. Many Wisconsinites were affected by devastating floods last month. If […]
-
Motorcycle Accident vs Deer in Rural Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 6:06 PM
On Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM, a motorcycle crash occurred on State Highway 131, near Pisgah Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown. Janice Marie Lilletvedt, age 75, of Pewaukee, WI was operating a 2024 […]
-
First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Juneau County This Year
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Local health officials are advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites as they announce the first person confirmed to have West Nile virus (WNV) illness in a resident of Juneau County. WNV activity has […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.