After an Aug. 27 mass shooting at a Minneapolis school, Sen. Chris Murphy said mass shootings “began to drop” after a 2022 gun law. Data shows a decrease, but proving the law’s impact is difficult.
Following the passage of a 2022 gun safety law, mass shootings “began to drop.”
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2025 at 8:55 PM
The Badgers kick off their season tonight at home against Miami of Ohio – The Packers wrapped up the practice week with a scrimmage today – The Brewers will need a comeback if they’re going to win their series with Arizona.
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2025 at 5:02 PM
Girls Volleyball Brookwood 2 Cuba City 1 Ladysmith 2 Brookwood 1 Brookwood 2 G-E-T 0 Green Bay Preble 2 Brookwood 0 Shiocton 2 Cashton 1 Viroqua 2 Cashton 0 Cashton 2 Iola-Scandinavia 0 Cashton 2 Sturgeon Bay 0 La Crosse Central 2 Hillsboro 0 […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-28-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2025 at 1:58 PM
arrest offense report
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man who killed mother of eight sentenced to prison (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing a mother of eight children is sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. 52-year-old Ronald Fuller was accused of fatally shooting LaKeyshia […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers have their roster set and start getting ready for their season opener against the Lions. Among the 53 is Bo Melton, who made the transition from WR to defensive back. — The Packers are likely interested in Dallas […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 28, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The football Badgers kick off the college football season by hosting Miami of Ohio tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field on Thursday as they get ready for their season opener against the Lions a week from Sunday – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Dems introduce legislation prohibiting concealed carry on Wisconsin campuses (MADISON) Democratic state lawmakers want to prohibit concealed carry of firearms on Wisconsin’s college and university campuses. Madison Senator Kelda Roys […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Girls Volleyball Nekoosa 2 Necedah 0 Pittsville 2 Necedah 1 Necedah 2 Port Edwards 1 Onalaska Luther 3 Mauston 2 (Catie Lavold 5blocks) Tomah 3 La Crosse Central 0 Wonewoc-Center 2 Sturgeon Bay 0 Shiocton 2 Wonewoc-Center 0 Viroqua 2 […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-27-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2025 at 2:06 PM
