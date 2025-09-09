After a transgender person opened fire on a Minneapolis school Mass, some Republicans connected the violence to the perpetrator’s gender identity. But no data shows a trend of violence or mass shootings among trans people.
What data shows about trans people and mass shootings
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2025 at 8:47 PM
The Brewers and Rangers play game two of their 3-game series in Texas tonight. — The Packers returned to the practice field today and will face the Commanders on Thursday night at Lambeau Field – The Midwest League playoffs […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-9-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County Exec David Crowley enters 2026 gubernatorial race (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley enters the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor. Crowley announced his candidacy through a YouTube video Tuesday morning. The […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Packers have a quick turn-around from Sunday’s season opening win over the Lions. They return to practice today and face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 9, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers dropped their series opener in Texas – The Vikings closed week one of the NFL season with a come from behind 27-24 win in Chicago – The Packers have 14 players on their injury report as they get ready for Thursday’s […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers makes final submission for federal broadband funding (UNDATED) Wisconsin has submitted a final proposal for federal broadband internet funding. Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin have submitted the proposal, […]
New Lisbon School Board Agenda 9/8
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2025 at 7:10 PM
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 8/30 Thru 9/7
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2025 at 7:04 PM
8/31 A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Larson Road in the Town of Kickapoo for a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. During the stop it appeared that the driver was impaired. They were taken into custody for […]
Understanding fall allergy seasonHow to differentiate allergies from colds and viruses
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM
As the vibrant colors of fall emerge, so does the onset of fall allergyseason, affecting many individuals across the Midwest. Emplify Health by Gundersen, aleading healthcare provider, offers insights into recognizing and managing fall […]
