A woman who called a Black child a slur has raised a backlash but also thousands of dollars
A video showing a Minnesota woman at a playground admitting to using a racist slur against a Black child has garnered millions of views. But what’s been equally appalling for some is that the Rochester woman has amassed $700,000 online…
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/6
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2025 at 4:15 PM
Baseball Nekoosa 13 Mauston 10 Mount Horeb 5 Reedsburg 1 Wisconsin Dells 6 Westfield 4 Wautoma 8 Adams-Friendship 7 Royall 15 New Lisbon 4 De Soto 12 Hillsboro 0 Onalaska Luther 5 Brookwood 4 Softball Bangor 8 Necedah 4 (Syvannah Schumer […]
Mauston Cant Sustain Early Lead in Baseball Loss to Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2025 at 4:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team let a game get away from them Tuesday night. Mauston could not hold on to an early 3-0 lead in at 13-10 loss to Nekoosa. Mauston took an early 3-0 lead in the third on shaky defense by Nekoosa but […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man charged in fatal Dane County crash found dead in jail cell (MADISON) The Cottage Grove man charged with killing his neighbor after driving into her last week has died. 49-year-old Jeffrey Endres was found unresponsive in his cell at the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM
The Brewers won their 3rd straight, 4-3 over the Houston Astros – Tyrese Haliburton nailed another last second three, as the Pacers took a 2-0 series lead over Cleveland
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Joint Finance Committee Republicans will delete hundreds of items from Evers’ budget (MADISON) As expected, Republican budget writers will extensively rework Governor Tony Evers two-year state spending plan. Republicans who hold the majority […]
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week
by bhague@wrn.com on May 6, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/5
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Softball Cashton 7 Hillsboro 5 Wonewoc-Center 9 Royall 2 Brookwood 6 Necedah 3 Bangor 2 New Lisbon 0 Mount Horeb 5 Reedsburg 2 Poynette 11 Westfield 0 Baseball Wisconsin Dells 7 Portage 2 Tomah 14 Sparta 2 Weston 3 La Farge 0 Royall 14 […]
2 Found Dead in Wyeville
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people who were located in the East Fork Lemonweir River on Sunday (5/4/25) in Wyeville. The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45pm from a subject advising that […]
Attend Upcoming MBMC-Necedah Health Fair May 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 5:11 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center Thursday, May 15 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for […]
