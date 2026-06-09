A video of people fleeing and screaming while a building’s ceiling collapses does not show a June earthquake in the Philippines. It was from a different earthquake two years ago.
This video shows a June 2026 earthquake in the Philippines.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Mauston Common Council Meeting June 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 7:34 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Carbon monoxide leak at industrial facility hospitalizes several employees (FORT ATKINSON) A carbon monoxide leak sends employees of a Fort Atkinson business to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon at Creative Packaging. Firefighters […]
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Elmer, Merna Jefferson Age 79 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 3:12 PM
Merna Jefferson Elmer died May 26, 2026, at home, of heart failure. Merna was born December 2nd, 1946. The 2nd daughter of Wayne and Betty Jefferson of Friendship, WI. She lived on the family farm. Merna was active in 4-H where she showed […]
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State Track & Field results from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Boys Place winners D3 3200M Cooper Powell –Brookwood 4th place D2 400M Justus McNeil – Westfield 4th Place 800M Weston Poullie –Mauston 6th Place Triple Jump Braydon Whey –Mauston 4th Place D1 200M Will Mikonowicz – […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New report shows WI ranks high for overall child well-being, but racial disparities exist (UNDATED) A new national report shows Wisconsin ranks high overall for child well-being, but deep racial disparities are holding many families back. The 2026 […]
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WRN Daily: Kids Count report finds racial disparities for Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on June 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new national report shows Wisconsin ranks high overall for child well-being, but deep racial disparities are holding many families back The 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book gives Wisconsin a score of 692, ranking 8th in the nation. However, the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 9, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers won a back-and-forth matchup with the Las Vegas A’s, pulling out a 15-14 win in 12-innings on Monday night. The Brewers had 18-hits and four home runs in the win. – The Packers open their 3-day mandatory minicamp today […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 8, 2026 at 11:49 PM
The Brewers head to Las Vegas, and the Packers head to minicamp.
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O’Dell Judith V. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2026 at 2:53 PM
Judith V. O’Dell, age 80 of Mauston, WI., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Judith was the daughter of Stanley F. and Josephine (Bloniarz) Uliasz and was born on March 26, 1945, in Chicago, IL. The year […]
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