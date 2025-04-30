A Minneapolis shooting that left 3 dead and 2 wounded may be gang related, police say
Minneapolis police say a late-night shooting that left three people dead and two others seriously injured may have been gang related. The killings followed a period of relative peace in Minneapolis. The city experienced an increase in crime during the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Message From Juneau County Sheriff’s Department on New Patrol Captain
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM
It is with great pride that we welcome Matt Bourgeois into the new role as Patrol Captain of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Your promotion is a testament to your dedication, leadership, and commitment to public service. With 11 years […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/29
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Softball Necedah 5 Royall 2 Royall 2 Necedah 1 Hillsboro 26 Weston 1 (Liz Cairns 4×6 Double, Triple, Homerun, single shy of cycle) Tomah 14 La Crosse Logan 1 New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 7 Cashton 8 Brookwood 2 G-E-T 8 Bangor 4 […]
-
Royall Necedah Split Softball Doubleheader
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 3:26 PM
The Necedah Cardinals & Royall Panthers softball teams split a pair of games Tuesday evening, leaving Royall still sitting atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. Necedah took game 1 with a big 3rd inning where they took advantage of […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends arrested judge (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. The state’s highest court took the action against Milwaukee County […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 30, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Bucks fell to the Pacers 119-118 in OT, making a first round playoff exit for the 3rd straight year – The Brewers rallied for four runs in the 6th inning and went on to beat the White Sox 7-2
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM
JFC holds final public budget hearing (WAUSAU) The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee held its last public budget hearing in Wausau on Tuesday. During a press conference by committee Republicans, vice-chair Senator Pat Testin of Stevens […]
-
City of Mauston Looking for Individuals to Serve on Planning Commission Tourism Board
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2025 at 4:48 PM
The City of Mauston is seeking enthusiastic, community-minded individuals to serve on the Plan Commission and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association (GMTA) Board. Plan Commission We’re looking for three Mauston residents who are not currently […]
-
Tomah Hires Interim Public Works & Utilities Director
by WRJC WebMaster on April 29, 2025 at 4:47 PM
The City of Tomah has appointed the President of Town and Country Engineering to serve as Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities beginning 2 May 2025. Town and Country Engineering is a firm that has been contracted by the City to serve […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
UW-Madison international students get their visas back (MADISON) Visa status is restored for UW Madison students and alumni. A total of 27 international students and alumni with visas through the federal Student Visitor and Exchange Program had […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.