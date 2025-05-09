15 states sue over Trump's move to fast-track oil and gas projects via his 'energy emergency' order
A coalition of 15 states is suing over President Donald Trump’s efforts to fast-track energy-related projects, saying the administration is bypassing environmental protection laws and threatening endangered species, critical habitat and cultural resources. Trump issued an executive order declaring a…
Eisch, WIlliam Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:36 PM
A memorial mass of Christian burial for William Eisch, age 88, of Mauston, will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI with Fr. Cruz DivaKaran Iruthayam celebrating. Visitation will be held […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/8
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:35 PM
Baseball Mauston 7 Adams-Friendship 4 Royall 8 Bangor 0 Brookwood 15 New Lisbon 5 Cashton 15 Necedah 3 Tomah 6 Sparta 0 Hillsboro 21 Wonewoc-Center 6 Weston 17 Kickapoo 0 Wisconsin Dells 9 Wautoma 2 Westfield 2 Nekoosa 0 […]
Mauston Rallies By Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:34 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team took down Adams-Friendship with a big 7th inning for a 7-4 victory. Evan Freimuth’s RBI single gave Mauston a lead after the game was tied at 4 and connor Newlun added a big RBI single for a big […]
Royall Blanks Bangor to Take Control of SBC Baseball Race
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:33 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team took complete control of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship race with an 8-0 victory over Bangor Thursday evening. Strong Royall defense kept the game scoreless into the third inning. Cole Eberhardt […]
Baumel, Rose Age 92 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 2:59 PM
Mrs. Rose Baumel, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 28, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, Rose touched countless lives with her warmth, generosity, and unwavering dedication to […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man tied to arrest of Milwaukee County judge pleads not guilty to federal charges (MILWAUKEE) The man tied to the arrest of a Milwaukee County judge was in court Thursday. Eduardo Flores-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to two federal charges, including […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 9, 2025 at 10:47 AM
The Brewers open a 3-game series at Tampa Bay tonight – The NBA and NHL playoffs continue – A managerial firing in major league baseball – The football Badgers have a new left tackle in the fold.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Finance committee begins state budget process (MADISON) At the Capitol, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee began work Thursday on the next two-year state budget. Republicans have stripped hundreds of policy items out of the budget […]
Waving at Farmer Leads to Vehicle Accident Near Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 4:44 PM
Late Tuesday morning, May 6, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 callreporting a two-vehicle collision on Oneida Road, rural Cashton, Wi, in the Town of Clinton. Wayne K. Kruizenga, 64 of Rural Viroqua, was […]
