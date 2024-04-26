Yuba Woman Facing Charges after Driving Erratically at School

Richland County Sheriff Clay Porter and Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson report the arrest of Tasha Elaine Sittig, age 32, of rural Lone Rock, WI. On Wednesday morning, April 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 AM, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Hit & Run crash that occurred at the intersection of County Road C and Pine Road, in the village of Yuba, in Richland County. No injuries were reported; however, the striking vehicle, described as a black SUV, reportedly left the scene and was last seen traveling north on County Road H, toward Vernon County. A Richland County deputy sheriff arrived at the scene of the crash and met with the victim who reported that the SUV was being operated in a reckless manner and the crash may have been intentional. At approximately 3:30 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received multiple reports of a black SUV being driven recklessly in the village of Viola in both Richland and Vernon Counties. One of the callers reported the vehicle drove through a barricaded portion of North Commercial Street (State Highway 131) that was under construction.

The SUV, bearing the same license plate number as the Hit & Run victim reported, was located in the village of Viola, and the operator was identified as Tasha Elaine Sittig, age 32, of Gotham, rural Lone Rock, WI. Sittig was taken into custody just before 4:00 PM and transported to the Richland County Jail and booked on charges of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Sittig appeared in Richland County Circuit Court the following day for a Bond Hearing and bail was set $500.00 Cash.

Formal charges were filed by Richland County District Attorney Jennifer Harper. Sittig was also cited for three traffic infractions.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the operator of a black SUV had driven recklessly through the Kickapoo Area Schools campus on April 1 st and again on April 17th. During the investigation, video evidence and multiple witness statements were obtained. There was no school on April 1st, but students were present on April 17th and in the vicinity of the suspect vehicle that traveled through the campus at a high rate of speed, in the wrong direction of a one-way portion of the road in front of the school.

Charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher. On April 23rd, at 10:00 AM, Sittig appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court, via Zoom from the Richland County Jail where she was still being held on the cash bond ordered in Richland County. A $500.00 Cash Bond was also ordered in Vernon County. Three special conditions of bond are:

1) The defendant shall not come within five hundred (500) yards of Kickapoo Area Schools.

2) The defendant shall not possess or consume any controlled substances unless prescribed by a physician.

3) The defendant shall comply with random drug testing by law enforcement upon reasonable suspicion of recent drug use or possession.

Tasha Sittig is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on May 7th, at 8:30 AM, and Richland County Circuit Court on the same day, at 1:00 PM, for initial appearances. At the time of this news release, Sittig remains in the

Richland County Jail Sheriff Porter and Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank their deputies and staff for bringing these incidents to a safe conclusion, the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad, Kickapoo Area School District, and the many citizens who have come forward with information. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Richland

County Sheriff’s Office at 608-647-2106 or the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123. You can also contact Richland Area Crime Stoppers at 608-647-CLUE or Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS. You

can also submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com. The incidents remain under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com







