World touring a cappella group comes to central Wisconsin
An a cappella group that has been touring the world with its catchy songs since the early 90s is making a stop in central Wisconsin.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Trump lashes out at Puerto Rico as House weighs aid package6 hours ago
- Packers celebration dance in Cowboys game inspires shirts6 hours ago
- Critics: Anti-sanctuary city bill sends ‘message of fear and division’6 hours ago
- Have you decorated your house for Halloween? Let us know6 hours ago
- Officials: 2 sold drugs that caused pregnant woman’s death6 hours ago
- Driver tells troopers that car chase was on his bucket list6 hours ago
- Emerald ash borer found in trees just outside Wausau6 hours ago
- Bill seeks to boost money for rural schools after funds were axed from state budget7 hours ago
- What happens when you Facebook Live your drug dealing? Police catch you7 hours ago
- Algoma receives Culture of Health Prize8 hours ago
- BloodCenter of Wisconsin Blood Drive Friday at Juneau County Courthouse8 hours ago
- No Injuries in Single Vehicle Accident in the Town of Kildare8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.