Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Rolls in Season Opener

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team opened up their season with a 3-0 victory over Kickapoo winning the sets 25-14, 25-10, and 25-15. Junior Kelsey Justman notched 17kills Brynn Ertel added 5kills and 6 aces while Jaelyn Stowe delivered 23assists. Wonewoc-Center is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Royall Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







