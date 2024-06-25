Wittig, Michael E. (Mike) Age 73

Michael E. Wittig (Mike), aged 73, passed away peacefully on June 14th at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN, following a brief battle with a rare condition. Born on January 11th, 1951, in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of Eugene and Carmella Wittig, and one of eight siblings.

Mike graduated from Boy’s Tech High School in Milwaukee and proudly joined the Marine Corps in 1969. His military service was a significant part of his identity, including time spent in both the Marine Corps and the Army, though he always identified as a Marine. In the mid-1990s, Mike discovered his true professional calling as a financial planner, a role he deeply believed in and excelled at. He built countless friendships and touched many lives in his job, friendship that lasted a lifetime.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike took immense joy in the achievements of his family, and his pride in them was unwavering. He was known for his eloquent writing and thoughtful advice, which he generously shared with those around him.

Mike was married to his first wife, Patricia, for 40 years until her passing in 2013. He later married Elizabeth (Liz), with whom he spent nine wonderful years.

He is survived by his wife Liz, children, Mikel (Kellie) Klossner (Mark) and Vincent Wittig (Kate), and his stepchildren, Christine Koerner, Jamie Percifield (Glenn), and Jim Lewis. He was a proud grandfather to Harrison, Bennett, Scarlett, Sidney, Sylvia, Kevin (Amanda), Jacob, April, and Nolan. Michael was also blessed with great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be 12 Noon on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at Fordham Cemetery, Friendship, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fisher House, which supports veterans’ families with housing during medical crises.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at the Nashville VA and his care team at Cumberland Medical Center. Mike will be deeply missed and remembered for his kindness, generosity, and ferocious love of his family.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.