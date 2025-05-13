Food grown with fewer chemicals? A Brazilian scientist wins $500,000 for showing the way
A Brazilian scientist whose work shows farmers how to shift crop production toward more biologically based solutions instead of chemical fertilizers is being honored with this year’s World Food Prize. The organization announced Tuesday that Mariangela Hungria has won its…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2025 at 5:01 PM
The NFL releases its full 2025 regular season schedule tomorrow night. Ahead of that release, a number of matchups are being leaked, including the Packers, hosting the Eagles on Monday night football – The Brewers play game two of their […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Juneau County wildfire quickly contained (MADISON) A Monday evening wildfire in central Wisconsin has been contained. What’s being called the Warthog Fire broke out in the Juneau County Town of Cutler and spread northeast into the Town of […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 13, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers dropped their series opener in Cleveland, but Freddy Peralta reaches a strikeout milestone – ESPN is reporting that Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to exploring a change – Dallas won the NBA Draft Lottery – […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wildfire risks remain elevated statewide (UNDATED) With high to extreme fire danger across much of Wisconsin, it’s crucial to be aware of the situation in your area. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says it’s really […]
-
Mental Health Awareness Day to Take Place at Wonewoc Farmers Market
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM
Tutti Noi Farmers Market is pleased to announce it will host a special Mental Health Awareness Day on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event aims to shine a light on the importance of mental well-being by emphasizing the core […]
-
TOMAH MAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS IN PRISON IN CONNECTION TO CHILD ABUSECRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2025 at 6:46 PM
Daimon Verken, age 23, of Tomah has been sentenced to 17 years ofconfinement and 23 years of extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to offenses of childneglect, sexual exploitation of a child, second degree sexual assault of a child, use of a […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2025 at 6:40 PM
Baseball Bangor 14 Necedah 1 Wisconsin Dells 5 Mauston 0 Nekoosa 6 Port Edwards 0 Westfield 12 Montello 2 Reedsburg 4 Mount Horeb 0 Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Cashton 3 Ithaca 3 Brookwood 2 Reedsburg 11 Sparta 0 Reedsburg 11 Sparta 0 Softball Necedah […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 12, 2025 at 8:08 AM
JFC co-chairs object to Evers state Corrections plan (MADISON) Republican leaders on the Legislature’s budget panel say Democratic Governor Tony Evers plan to overhaul the state’s prison system needs work. Joint Finance Committee […]
-
Eisch, WIlliam Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 4:36 PM
A memorial mass of Christian burial for William Eisch, age 88, of Mauston, will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI with Fr. Cruz DivaKaran Iruthayam celebrating. Visitation will be held […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.